Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on PowerFleet from $8.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,607. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PowerFleet will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,849,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,471,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

