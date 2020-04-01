Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on PowerFleet from $8.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,607. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PowerFleet will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,849,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,471,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit