Sentinel Chain Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Gate.io, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $172,985.42 and $1,498.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 678.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.02576988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00195182 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00046023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.