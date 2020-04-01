Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Short Interest Up 14.6% in March

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 27th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Servicesource International from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Servicesource International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 90,827 shares of company stock worth $68,445. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Servicesource International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,128,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 94,946 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Servicesource International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SREV traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 45,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,305. Servicesource International has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $82.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.59.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.