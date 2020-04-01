Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SHRS stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 million and a PE ratio of 67.33. Shires Income has a one year low of GBX 2.61 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 299.46 ($3.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 240.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 265.77.

In related news, insider Robin Archibald acquired 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £7,486.24 ($9,847.72). Also, insider Jane Pearce acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,610 ($11,325.97).

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

