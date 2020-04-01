Short Interest in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Expands By 14.3%

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,222,700 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 27th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 208,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several brokerages have commented on HHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price objective on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,752.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg Fitchitt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,267.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,006,719 shares of company stock valued at $505,897,056 in the last ninety days. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,301,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,259,000 after buying an additional 259,434 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 909,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,328,000 after buying an additional 106,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 659,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,627,000 after buying an additional 110,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,575,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes stock traded down $4.14 on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. 33,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,100. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

