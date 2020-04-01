Short Interest in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Expands By 14.9%

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,059,900 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 27th total of 922,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ITT stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.87. 32,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,484. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. ITT has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in ITT by 1,851.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

