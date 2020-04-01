Short Interest in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Expands By 15.2%

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,774,800 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the February 27th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In other news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,917,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,370 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,043,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after buying an additional 359,287 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 583,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,952,000 after buying an additional 303,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRNB traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,075. Principia Biopharma has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

