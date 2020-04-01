Short Interest in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Declines By 6.2%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,408,700 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 27th total of 6,830,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 896,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.69. 53,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,777. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3,167.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 576,224 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $53,788,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on THO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

