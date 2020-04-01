Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Announces Earnings Results

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMTS shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

