Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Sunday, January 26th.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.