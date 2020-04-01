Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Several analysts recently commented on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

