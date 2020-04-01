STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Announces $0.61 Semi-Annual Dividend

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.611 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SLFPY opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLFPY. ValuEngine raised shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

