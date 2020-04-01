Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter.

SNDL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,894. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several brokerages have commented on SNDL. Cowen downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is channel trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit