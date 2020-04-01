Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter.

SNDL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,894. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several brokerages have commented on SNDL. Cowen downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

