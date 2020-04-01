Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Target by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Target by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Target by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,880 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $145,306,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,740,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

