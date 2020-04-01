Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

ERIC stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $7.82. 5,143,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,726,830. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth $4,823,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.