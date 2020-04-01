Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $1.55 on Exchanges

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $83.87 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00024855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Insolar (XNS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00017349 BTC.
- Dimension Chain (EON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006829 BTC.
- Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.
- Apex (CPX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Tezos
