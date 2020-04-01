TOKPIE Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $22,072.61 and $95.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TOKPIE

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,997,677 tokens. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

