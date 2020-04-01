Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,045,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 27th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.56. 189,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,327. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 270,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

