Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.06

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 76262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $686.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.71 million. Research analysts predict that Tronox Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

In other news, Director Ilan Kaufthal acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after buying an additional 303,548 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 399,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

