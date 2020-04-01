UBS Group Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,530.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.22% from the company’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,497.13.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $55.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 176,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,495. The firm has a market cap of $772.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,306.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,318.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 50.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.