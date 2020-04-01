United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd.

United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 37.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,453. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $106.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.55. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Dividend History for United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit