UNIVERSAL CASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $631,202.37 (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, C2CX, YoBit and Exrates. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market cap of $631,202.37 and approximately $9.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 706.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.21 or 0.02576982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00194466 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00034924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash . The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, C2CX, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

