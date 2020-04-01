Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 119.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE UBP opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

