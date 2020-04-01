Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s 9th Largest Position

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $81.95. 1,742,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,316. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $82.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

