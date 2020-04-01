Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:WAKE)

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Wake Forest Bancshares stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Wake Forest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter.

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers now checking accounts, money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

