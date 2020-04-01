Zacks: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AAON an industry rank of 27 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get AAON alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAON. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in AAON by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AAON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AAON by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. AAON has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. AAON had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AAON will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.