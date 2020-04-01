Zacks: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.
Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AAON an industry rank of 27 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AAON. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Shares of AAON stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. AAON has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.80.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. AAON had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AAON will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
AAON Company Profile
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.
