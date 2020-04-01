Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to Announce -$1.48 EPS

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.34). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.27) to ($4.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($2.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

In related news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,884.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,155. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,653 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 218,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,572. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.62. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

