Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is ($0.78). Hess reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 522.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HES. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.89.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $25,009.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Hess by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,177,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,946. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.82. Hess has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

