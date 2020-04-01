Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to Post $2.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Home Depot reported earnings of $2.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.24.

NYSE HD traded down $7.19 on Friday, reaching $179.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.21. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

