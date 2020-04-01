Zacks: Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rocky Brands an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCKY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Curtis A. Loveland acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCKY traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.33. 4,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,208. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $134.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.30. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

