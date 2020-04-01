Zacks: Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Triple-S Management an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of GTS traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,712. Triple-S Management has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.35 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.75%. Triple-S Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after purchasing an additional 310,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Triple-S Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Triple-S Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Triple-S Management by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 157,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Triple-S Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triple-S Management (GTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.