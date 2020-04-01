Zacks: Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Viad’s rating score has improved by 16.5% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $53.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.58) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viad an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Viad alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $967,145.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David W. Barry purchased 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viad by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 940,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,463,000 after buying an additional 438,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,707,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Viad by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 65,328 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $3,065,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

VVI traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $419.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.94. Viad has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Viad will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.