$1.01 EPS Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $5.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.66. 3,288,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,102,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

