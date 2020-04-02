Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Down 5.5%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 3,329,123 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,450,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.
The firm has a market cap of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
