Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Down 5.5%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 3,329,123 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,450,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 452.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 93,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.