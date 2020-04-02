AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of AEZS opened at $0.49 on Thursday. AEterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

