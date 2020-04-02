Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s stock price was down 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86, approximately 2,206,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,000,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 10,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,365.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,060,000 shares of company stock worth $10,953,100. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,846 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,919,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,175 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.