Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$42.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.64.

AC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE AC traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$14.72. 4,538,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$52.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.11.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 3.2343352 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro acquired 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$124,989.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

