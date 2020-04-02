Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Trading Down 8%

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)’s stock price was down 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.22, approximately 695,064 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 795,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALEX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

The company has a market cap of $811.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Harrison acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,279.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

