Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) shares were down 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $12.08, approximately 2,829,374 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,925,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

In other news, Director Russell Manock sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $386,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Montgomery sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $178,670.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,670.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,670.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

