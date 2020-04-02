Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.84.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $1,908.73. 3,431,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $943.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,951.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,846.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.