Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $9.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.86. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.79.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

