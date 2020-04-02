Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will post ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.95) and the highest is ($1.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($4.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.69) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.30.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of RARE stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 76,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

