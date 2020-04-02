Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Gap Up to $1.53

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.53. Aytu Bioscience shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 9,828,269 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aytu Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

