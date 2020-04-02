Barclays Trims Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Target Price to GBX 170

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 187.75 ($2.47).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 110.30 ($1.45). 86,052,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.02. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07).

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 71,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.