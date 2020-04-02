Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Shares Down 10.9%

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s stock price was down 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.96, approximately 926,680 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 857,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

