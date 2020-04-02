Berenberg Bank Cuts William Hill (LON:WMH) Price Target to GBX 130

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the gambling company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of William Hill from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 209.14 ($2.75).

Shares of WMH stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 64.14 ($0.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,249,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. William Hill has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.63 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 169.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 5.34 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from William Hill’s previous dividend of $2.66. This represents a yield of 3.18%. William Hill’s payout ratio is -3.23%.

In other news, insider Gordon Wilson purchased 25,000 shares of William Hill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($12,825.57).

William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

