Berenberg Bank Trims Whitbread (LON:WTB) Target Price to GBX 3,000

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WTB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,990 ($39.33) target price (down from GBX 3,800 ($49.99)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,875 ($64.13) price objective (down previously from GBX 5,180 ($68.14)) on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 5,200 ($68.40) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,200.29 ($55.25).

LON WTB traded down GBX 21 ($0.28) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,708 ($35.62). 866,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,229. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,590.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,256.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 1.29.

In related news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total value of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

