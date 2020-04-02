BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Trading Down 18.7%

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) fell 18.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38, 703,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 331% from the average session volume of 163,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIOL. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.16.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 503.22% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BIOLASE Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019,835 shares during the quarter. BIOLASE comprises 0.3% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 8.65% of BIOLASE worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.