Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 5.7%

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $130.00 and last traded at $123.31, approximately 25,117,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 36,276,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $173.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.19. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of -102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,514 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

