Brokerages Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Target Price at $57.18

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.18.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

NYSE GIS traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 597,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. General Mills has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

